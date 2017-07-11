Idaho dog reunited with owners after nine months in wilderness

(KTVB) At first glance, Mo looks like any average 14-year-old dog. In actuality, she is far from average. In fact, if she could speak she would have an incredible story to tell.



It would start nine months ago in September when Mo and her owners, Darwin and Cindy Cameron, went on a hunting trip.



The routine outing took a horrible turn when somehow, Mo went missing.



Months would go by, months of harsh winter conditions and life in the wild.



"In January when the snow got really deep the sightings dried up," said Darwin. "We couldn't get into the last area where she had been seen. She had been seen by a trapper up there who was trying to trap wolves so we knew she was in a pretty dangerous area."



At times, the couple would imagine the worst.



"My wife and I would talk at different times and say, do you think she's dead?" said Darwin. "We'd both just kind of say my heart tells me no. Dead or alive we were going to keep looking for her."



