State investigating short-term lender's new loan product

The South Dakota Division of Banking says it's investigating whether a short-term lending company's new loan product complies with state limitations on interest rates.

The Argus Leader reports that Dollar Loan Center is offering the new loans in Rapid City and Sioux Falls.

CEO Chuck Brennan said in a statement to the newspaper that the new loan product conforms to a voter-approved measure capping interest rates at 36 percent annually.

The ballot measure caused many short-term lenders to leave South Dakota.

Dollar Loan Center's new "signature loans" come in $250 increments up to $1,000 and must be paid back in a week or the borrower would face late fees. Payday lending foes say the company is using a legal loophole to keep profiting from South Dakota residents.