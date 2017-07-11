Lt. Governor Gregg to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity on Fri - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Lt. Governor Gregg to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity on Friday

Posted:
(KTIV) -

Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg is following in the footsteps of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds: he's volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. 

On Friday Gregg will help build a home for a partner family in Ames, Iowa, with Habitat for Humanity of Central Iowa. 

Habitat for Humanity of Central Iowa serves Story, Hamilton and Hardin counties. 

Back in June, Reynolds worked at a Habitat build site in Madrid, Iowa. 

The home is being built for the Chiman family. The family of eight currently live in a small apartment.

In 2016, Habitat for Humanity of Iowa assisted 275 Iowa partner families. 

