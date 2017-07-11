Lt. Governor Gregg to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity on Friday

Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg is following in the footsteps of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds: he's volunteering with Habitat for Humanity.

On Friday Gregg will help build a home for a partner family in Ames, Iowa, with Habitat for Humanity of Central Iowa.

Habitat for Humanity of Central Iowa serves Story, Hamilton and Hardin counties.

Back in June, Reynolds worked at a Habitat build site in Madrid, Iowa.

The home is being built for the Chiman family. The family of eight currently live in a small apartment.

In 2016, Habitat for Humanity of Iowa assisted 275 Iowa partner families.