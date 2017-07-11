CRP haying allowed in drought-stricken South Dakota counties - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

CRP haying allowed in drought-stricken South Dakota counties

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

The federal government is allowing emergency haying of Conservation Reserve Program acres in South Dakota counties dealing with drought.

Certain CRP acres earlier were opened to grazing. Haying is now being added, starting Sunday.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows more than half of South Dakota in some stage of drought. Some areas in the north are in extreme drought.

