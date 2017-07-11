CRP haying allowed in drought-stricken South Dakota counties

The federal government is allowing emergency haying of Conservation Reserve Program acres in South Dakota counties dealing with drought

The federal government is allowing emergency haying of Conservation Reserve Program acres in South Dakota counties dealing with drought.

Certain CRP acres earlier were opened to grazing. Haying is now being added, starting Sunday.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows more than half of South Dakota in some stage of drought. Some areas in the north are in extreme drought.