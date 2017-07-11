Former South Dakota judge to run for Congress as a Democrat

Former Circuit Court Judge Tim Bjorkman is planning to run for South Dakota's lone U.S. House seat as a Democrat

Former Circuit Court Judge Tim Bjorkman is planning to run for South Dakota's lone U.S. House seat as a Democrat. Bjorkman will announce his candidacy Thursday in Canistota.

Bjorkman's campaign says in a statement that he plans to run an "issue-focused" race seeking to unite and deliver solutions to problems rather than promoting partisan squabbling. Bjorkman recently stepped down from the First Judicial Circuit. He was elected in 2006 and re-elected in 2014.

South Dakota Democratic Party Executive Director Sam Parkinson says Bjorkman has a distinguished record as a judge and would be a strong fighter for South Dakota families in Washington.

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs is competing with Dusty Johnson, a former public utilities commissioner, in the GOP primary for the House seat. Current Republican U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem is running for governor.