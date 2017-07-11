How to handle the dangers of the summer heat

Nearly 600 people in the U.S. each year die from complications related to extreme heat, this according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's deadlier than tornadoes, hurricanes, flooding, lightning or any other weather event combined.

With temperatures and the heat index rising today and throughout the summer, it's important to know the signs of things like dehydration and heat exhaustion, and how to handle the extreme heat. Below are some quick tips for the summer, along with links for more in-depth articles.

Dehydration occurs when the body doesn't have enough water in its system. This can happen from excessive sweating when out in the heat.

Signs of dehydration can include thirst, headaches and muscle cramps.

Extreme dehydration can include rapid heartbeat and breathing, fainting and dizziness.

Heat Exhaustion is often accompanied by dehydration, with it either being water depletion or salt depletion.

Signs of heat exhaustion can include dizziness, fainting and fatigue, nausea and profuse sweating.

Heat Stroke is caused by your body overheating in high temperatures, with your body temperature rising to 104 F or higher.

Untreated heatstroke can damage the brain, heart and kidneys.

Symptoms can include alteration in sweating, nausea, flushed skin, rapid breathing and racing heart rate, and a throbbing headache.

Wearing sunblock and layers is key during the summer, as Ultraviolet (UV) rays can cause skin damage in as little as 15 minutes.

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using at least SPF 30

A group that can be forgotten during the summer are pets. They can get dehydrated quickly, so make sure they have plenty of fresh, clean water.

Symptoms of overheated pets can include excessive panting or difficulty breathing and drooling.

While its ok to trim longer hair on your dog, don't shave your dog. The layers of dogs' coats actually help protect them overheating and suffering sun burns.