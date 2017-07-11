UPDATE: Man airlifted to Mercy Medical Center after vehicle fell - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Man airlifted to Mercy Medical Center after vehicle fell on him

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
NEAR SERGEANT BLUFF, IA (KTIV) -

UPDATE:

A man was airlifted to Mercy Medical Center after a vehicle he was working under fell on him, this according to a release from the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, while the man was working under the vehicle, the jack collapsed. 

His condition is unknown at this time. 

Woodbury County deputies were called to 2396 Port Neal Road just before 11 a.m. for the accident. 

PREVIOUS STORY:

One person has been airlifted by Mercy Medical following an incident at Port Neal Road in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. 

Medical personal from Woodbury County and Salix Medical are at the scene at 2396 Port Neal Road. 

KTIV's Mason Mauro is currently at the scene of the incident.

We'll bring you updates on KTIV.com and tonight at Live at 5. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.