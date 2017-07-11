UPDATE: Man airlifted to Mercy Medical Center after vehicle fell on him

UPDATE:

A man was airlifted to Mercy Medical Center after a vehicle he was working under fell on him, this according to a release from the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, while the man was working under the vehicle, the jack collapsed.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Woodbury County deputies were called to 2396 Port Neal Road just before 11 a.m. for the accident.

One person has been airlifted by Mercy Medical following an incident at Port Neal Road in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

Medical personal from Woodbury County and Salix Medical are at the scene at 2396 Port Neal Road.

