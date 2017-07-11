Nebraska to see renewed push for job licensing changes

Nebraska's occupational licensing requirements will continue to face scrutiny from advocates and lawmakers who view some as unnecessary barriers to creating more jobs.

The Platte Institute for Economic Development said Tuesday it will keep pursuing the issue along with lawmakers who are researching different licensing requirements before next year's session.

The group cited a report, the 50-State Small Business Regulation Index, which ranked Nebraska among the 10 most regulated states when it comes to occupational licensing rules.

Lawmakers this year approved job-licensing changes for real estate agents, dental hygienists, bank loan officers and car salespeople, among other professions.

Other proposals stalled in committee, including a bill to relax training requirements for cosmetologists to bring them more in line with the national average.

