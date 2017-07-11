Several South Dakota hog permits withdrawn

Seven hog facility permit applications in southeast South Dakota have been withdrawn in lieu of recent backlash.

The Press & Dakotan reports the applications were submitted by Karl Schenk, Craig Johnson and Jay Cutts for concentrated animal feeding operations in Yankton County.

They withdrew the requests Monday.

The applications were originally approved during a Yankton Planning & Zoning board meeting in June.

But they were tabled last Wednesday by the County Board of Adjustment, after a lawyer representing opponents said a number of items usually completed before reaching the adjustment board hadn't been completed.

Each proposed facility was expected to house a 2,400-head operation. That's below the number of animal units requiring a state permit.

County Commission Chairman Don Kettering says he's disappointed but respects the applicants' decision.

