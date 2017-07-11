HEAT ADVISORY going into effect Tuesday afternoon

We kick started the workweek with more warmth and humidity and this trend will be continuing as we step into our Tuesday. Highs will climbing into the lower 90s with dew points likely rising near above 70°. This could allow our heat index values to surge past the century mark so make sure you're staying hydrated. A warm front will continue lift on to the NE and this will give us another steamy day for our Wednesday, with temperatures once again, cresting into the lower 90s. This boundary will give us a slight chance of storms tonight but we'll see a little better chance tomorrow afternoon as the cold front swings in. Some could turn strong with the primary concern being gusty winds and hail so continue to stay tuned! Much cooler conditions arrive for our Thursday with highs topping out actually a touch below average, topping out in the mid 80s. It's short-lived though as southerly flow takes back over bringing the 90s back heading into the weekend. We continue to stay mostly dry Thursday into the start of next week aside from a slight chance of nighttime storms Sunday as another weak impulse of moisture tries to scoot through the region.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer