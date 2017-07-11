House committee unveils legislation for funding U.S.-Mexico border

A House committee has unveiled legislation to fund President Donald Trump's long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The $1.6 billion appropriations for a down payment on building a physical wall and other blockades matches Trump's request, but comes after the GOP-controlled Congress failed to deliver the money when passing an omnibus spending measure earlier this year.

Democrats objected to the funding and the Trump administration and congressional Republicans took a pass on forcing the issue.

But the fight over funding the wall is a major obstacle to funding government agency operations for the budget year beginning Oct. 1.

Some conservatives are threatening to shut the government down if the wall is not included.

The wall money is embedded in a $44 billion homeland security funding bill released Tuesday by the House Appropriations Committee.

