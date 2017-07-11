Burt Ward speaks with KTIV's Matt Breen on 'Gentle Giants' business, co-star Adam West

A TV superhero swooped into Sioux City, today.

Burt Ward, the actor who played Robin in the 1960s Batman T-V series, owns the dog food company Gentle Giants.

Ward visited Consumers Supply, in Sioux City, which produces his company's food.

15 years ago, Ward says he discovered the special formula that can extend a dog's life.

In one case, a dog lived to be 27-years-old.

"Healthy, active, running around like puppies. Even jumping in the air into their mid-to-late twenties," said Ward, Gentle Giants co-creator. "This changes everything."

The Gentle Giants dog food, which is produced in Sioux City, isn't made anywhere else in the world.

