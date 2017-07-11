Injuries hit Explorers hard at mid-season

The Explorers started the season at 15-7 and were in first place. Since then, Sioux City has gone just 11-14 and their roster has seen a lot of turnover. Injuries have hit the team hard.

The reigning American Association player of the year, Nate Samson, broke his hand this weekend and will miss at least a month. Samson leads the team in hits, doubles and RBI's.

Catcher Tyler Ogle also will miss a month with a broken hand. Current starting catcher Dylan Kelly has a thumb issue and is seeing a hand specialist.

First baseman John Nogowski was leading the league in hitting when he was signed by the Cardinals. All the changes have made life difficult on manager Steve Montgomery.

"You're missing a John Nogowski, you're missing an Ogle, you're missing a Nate Samson now, you're talking about 3-4-5 in your order," said Montgomery. "That just means someone else is going to have to hit there, and we have to do it collectively. It's not going to be one guy that's going to carry your team. Don't let us get healthy and still be in it. Because you could make a serious run and who knows? Try to sneak your way into the playoffs and then it just becomes 10 games."

The Explorers start a three-game series in Winnipeg on Tuesday. Sioux City is back home on Friday.