Convicted robber to be resentenced in federal court in Sioux City

A Sioux City man involved in a major robbery case in 2013 will be resentenced in federal court this week.

Levon Dean, Jr. will be appearing in court Thursday morning.

The resentencing comes after the U.S. Supreme court reversed an appeals court decision back in April to keep the original sentence.

Levon was convicted by a federal jury in 2014, after helping his brother Jamal Dean, in two separate robberies.

He was sentenced to 33 years in January 2015.

That was on charges of conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts each of robbery and possessing a gun in furtherance of a violent crime.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Levon and Jamal conspired to rob two local drug dealers in April 2013.

In the first robbery, they traveled together from Nebraska to Iowa where they beat and robbed the first drug dealer at gunpoint inside a room at a Sioux City motel.

The next day, they beat and robbed a second drug dealer at gunpoint inside his Sioux City home taking his car, methamphetamine, cash and other items.

Dean will appear in court at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the federal courthouse in Sioux City.