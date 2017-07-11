Another scorcher before front brings some relief

Hot and humid are the only words that come to mind when describing Tuesday.



Temperatures were near 90 degrees again but humidity skyrocketed after overnight storms.



Dew points were well into the 70s across the viewing area with a few even touching the 80s!



This allowed the heat index to climb to the triple digits in most cities during the afternoon with a few locations hitting 110.



As we head into the night a few isolated storms will be possible, mainly in the far west during the evening and in the northeast during the overnight.



With both areas large hail and gusty winds are possible.



Wednesday will be another scorcher before a cold front pushes in sparking some afternoon storms.



The main threats with these will be large hail and gusty winds with the highest chance for storms in our eastern counties.



Thursday we finally get a break as temperatures stay in the mid 80s before they recover to near 90 for the weekend.



Humidity will be more typical of July as well. We look to stay dry for the rest of the forecast period.