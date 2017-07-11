Where to go to cool off from the heat in Sioux City

There are a few places people can seek shelter from sweltering temperatures

Mercy Medical Center, and Unity Point Health- St. Luke's have "cooling off" areas.

The lobby at Mercy is one of them, you can enter off of 5th street, and enjoy comfortable seating and free ice water.

The Gospel Mission, as well as, the Warming Shelter are also havens from the heat. Gospel Mission officials say they have already seen an increase in guests for overnight, and single day, use.

"Both numbers go up in the summer, we are in July so when we get the heat , we have an influx of individuals trying to escape the heat as well that will come to us. With the children out for school this provides an opportunity for the parents who are accustomed to having their kids on a free or reduced meal plan to come to the mission and eat and said Harold Youtzy, Gospel Mission Executive Director.

Now at the Gospel Mission you can be an overnight guest or they also have day rooms available.

The Day Rooms are available from 8:30 .a.m - 11:00 a.m.

And then from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.