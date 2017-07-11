Dress up as a cow and receive a free entree at Sioux City's Chick-Fil-A

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
A whole herd gathered in Sioux City on Tuesday.
Close to 350 Chick-Fil-A customers dressed up like a cow over the lunch hour.
On Tuesday, Chick-Fil-A staff and employees were celebrating 13 years of the annual Cow Appreciation Day.
This is the location near the Southern Hills Mall.
Chick-Fil-A restaurants nation wide are giving away one free entree for any customer who is dressed like a cow.
Customers had fun with being creative with their outfits.
Staff will also be giving away prizes to customers.
The Chick-Fil-A Cow will be around during dinner time.
This event goes until seven, Tuesday night.