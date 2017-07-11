Caped Crusader turned into the Canine Crusader

Burt Ward is a real life superhero.

"We've got dogs living two and three times their normal lifespan," said Gentle Giants Co-Creator Burt Ward.

Ward and his wife began taking in stray dogs 23 years ago.

"Beautiful Great Danes were being put to sleep because nobody could rescue them," said Ward.

Pretty soon, there were more paws prodding around Ward's dog rescue.

50 tails and tongues wagged back and forth right in Ward's own living room.

"We have the largest number of giant breed dogs in the world in our house," said Ward.

But, as they do, Ward's big, slobbery pets were being put down after six or seven years. The Wards decided rescuing the dogs wasn't enough.

"We've got to find a way, if we can, to help them live longer," said Ward.

After years of searching for a solution, the Wards found the special formula in their food. They created Gentle Giants Natural Dog Food...

"We have dogs living 27 years," said Ward.

Their sidekick - right here in Sioux City.

Consumers Supply is the lone manufacturer of Gentle Giants.

"They have done a masterful job and we're thrilled," said Ward. "We've had the most wonderful relationship."

"Burt's incredibly energetic, he's a great person," said Consumers Supply Vice President Dan Patee. "We've really enjoyed working with him the past ten years."

Burt Ward is saving dogs' lives now, but back in the 1960s, he was saving everyone's lives as Robin in the original Batman TV series.

"Holy strawberries, Batman, are we in a jam," said Ward.

Ward swooped onto screens in 1966 in red and green tights, fighting alongside the Caped Crusader.

"Riding in the Batmobile, climbing walls, fighting villains," said Ward. "Kids just went nuts for it."

And so did everyone else. Millions tuned in for three seasons to see the Dark Knight and his Boy Wonder sweep the streets of scum in Gotham.

"We put on our tights to put on the world," said Ward.

50 years later, Ward throws on the yellow cape to save canines. And leaves the heroics to the comic books.

Burt and his wife, Tracy, have rescued 15,500 dogs.