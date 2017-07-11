CENTSABLE HEALTH: Pork kabobs

Honey Pork Tenderloin Kabobs

Makes 8 kabobs

Total time: 30 minutes



Ingredients:

2 Tsp. cider vinegar

½ cup honey

½ cup mustard

1 tsp. dried tarragon

3-4 sweet potatoes, cut into one-inch cubes

1 ½ pounds pork tenderloin, cut into one-inch cubes

4 medium peaches, unpeeled, pitted and quartered

4 green bell peppers, cut into two-inch pieces

Olive oil, for grilling



Directions:

MIX first four ingredients in a bowl; STIR well and SET glaze aside. STEAM or BOIL sweet potatoes until crisp-tender. THREAD sweet potato chunks, tenderloin cubes, peach quarters and pepper pieces alternately onto skewers (if you're using wooden skewers, make sure to soak them for at least 20 minutes in cold water). BRUSH kabobs with glaze. Lightly OIL grill. GRILL kabobs over medium-high heat for 5 minutes on each side or until pork internal temperature reaches 145°F, basting occasionally with more glaze.

Nutrition information per kabob: 320 calories; 6 g fat; 1.5 g saturated fat; 55 mg cholesterol; 145 mg sodium; 38 g carbohydrate; 21 g protein

