CENTSABLE HEALTH: Pork kabobs - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

CENTSABLE HEALTH: Pork kabobs

Posted:

Honey Pork Tenderloin Kabobs
Makes 8 kabobs
Total time: 30 minutes


Ingredients:
2 Tsp. cider vinegar
½ cup honey
½ cup mustard
1 tsp. dried tarragon
3-4 sweet potatoes, cut into one-inch cubes
1 ½ pounds pork tenderloin, cut into one-inch cubes
4 medium peaches, unpeeled, pitted and quartered
4 green bell peppers, cut into two-inch pieces
Olive oil, for grilling


Directions:
MIX first four ingredients in a bowl; STIR well and SET glaze aside. STEAM or BOIL sweet potatoes until crisp-tender. THREAD sweet potato chunks, tenderloin cubes, peach quarters and pepper pieces alternately onto skewers (if you're using wooden skewers, make sure to soak them for at least 20 minutes in cold water). BRUSH kabobs with glaze. Lightly OIL grill. GRILL kabobs over medium-high heat for 5 minutes on each side or until pork internal temperature reaches 145°F, basting occasionally with more glaze.

Nutrition information per kabob: 320 calories; 6 g fat; 1.5 g saturated fat; 55 mg cholesterol; 145 mg sodium; 38 g carbohydrate; 21 g protein 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.