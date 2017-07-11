UPDATE: Man dies after vehicle falls on him near Sergeant Bluff, - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Man dies after vehicle falls on him near Sergeant Bluff, IA

Posted:
NEAR SERGEANT BLUFF, IA (KTIV) -

A man has died after the vehicle he was working under fell on top of him, this morning, near Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

Woodbury County deputies were called to 2396 Port Neal Road just before 11 a.m.

That's south of the Sioux Gateway Airport.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Loren Jorgensen working under the vehicle when the jack collapsed and the vehicle fell on him. 

Mercy Air Care flew him to the hospital where he later died.

New release from Woodbury County Sheriff's Office:

Additional Information:

On today's date at 10:56A, Woodbury County deputies were dispatched to 2396 Port Neal Road for an injured person. The preliminary investigation

indicates the victim was working under a motor vehicle when the jack collapsed and the vehicle fell on him.

The victim has been identified as Loren Irving Jorgensen, age 64.  We regretfully report that Mr. Jorgensen has died as a result of this incident.

This is all of the information we have available at this time.

