Players and fans beat the heat at ballparks

If you stepped outside Tuesday, there was something unavoidable for just about anyone.

That was the heat.

Playing a competitive sport has its challenges.

And, when you add 90 degree plus temperatures, there's an added layer to deal with.

That's why athletic director Erica Bonstead made sure players were staying safe at the West versus Sergeant Bluff-Luton game in Sioux City.

"I usually encourage them to push the fluids, whether that be water or Gatorade, even juices and things like that, just things to keep them hydrated," she said. "To bring cold towels."

Those tips are extremely important to April Olhausen.

Her son had to be taken out of a game last week because of the heat.

"The heat and being outside in the hottest part of the day, he was definitely overheated and he needed to rest and get enough fluids in there and feel better," said Olhausen.

Just 12 miles away, softball players had to deal with similar heat in Sergeant Bluff.

But, they weren't the only ones trying to find ways to cool down.

Six-year-old Theo took matters in his own hands while enjoying the game with family.

"I'm cooling off because I'm putting water on my head," he said. "That's why I'm all wet."

It's a simple option for anyone trying to focus on the game.