Remsen St. Mary's & Storm Lake St. Mary's open districts with wi - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Remsen St. Mary's & Storm Lake St. Mary's open districts with wins

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Remsen St. Mary's beat South O'Brien in district play on Tuesday. Remsen St. Mary's beat South O'Brien in district play on Tuesday.

--HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
IKM-Manning 0 Tri-Center 8 F  
West Harrison 2 CR-Bayard 8 F  
Logan-Magnolia 9 Sidney 4 F  
North Union 7 N'wood-Kensett 11 F  
Alta-Aurelia 5 Pocahontas Area 4 F  
WB-Mallard 9 FD St. Edmond 8 F  
Whiting 1 Akron-Westfield 13 F/5  
Lewis Central 2 Bishop Heelan 3 F  
Ar-We-Va 13 Boyer Valley 3 F  
H-M-S 0 Central Lyon 11 F/6  
MV-AO 1 Cherokee 8 F  
Le Mars 13 Denison-Schleswig 6 F  
Emmetsburg 1 Estherville LC 7 F  
Sioux Center 3 Hinton 2 F  
West Monona 2 Kingsley-Pierson 9 F  
Woodbury Central 4 Lawton-Bronson 2 F  
Harris-Lake Park 2 MMC/RU 1 F  
Manson-NW Web 1 Newell-Fonda 6 F  
West Lyon 5 Okoboji 3 F  
South O'Brien 0 Remsen St. Mary's 13 F/5  
SL St. Mary's 5 Ridge View 3 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 6 S.C. West 3 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 11 S.C. West 4 F  
 -SBL wins MRAC baseball title
GT/RA 3 Sioux Central 1 F  
Gehlen Catholic 9 Trinity Christian 3 F  
George-Little Rock 0 West Sioux 7 F  
River Valley 10 Westwood 0 F/5  
Exira-EHK 17 Woodbine 0 F/4

