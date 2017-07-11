Remsen St. Mary's & Storm Lake St. Mary's open districts with wins

Remsen St. Mary's beat South O'Brien in district play on Tuesday.
--HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
IKM-Manning 0 Tri-Center 8 F
West Harrison 2 CR-Bayard 8 F
Logan-Magnolia 9 Sidney 4 F
North Union 7 N'wood-Kensett 11 F
Alta-Aurelia 5 Pocahontas Area 4 F
WB-Mallard 9 FD St. Edmond 8 F
Whiting 1 Akron-Westfield 13 F/5
Lewis Central 2 Bishop Heelan 3 F
Ar-We-Va 13 Boyer Valley 3 F
H-M-S 0 Central Lyon 11 F/6
MV-AO 1 Cherokee 8 F
Le Mars 13 Denison-Schleswig 6 F
Emmetsburg 1 Estherville LC 7 F
Sioux Center 3 Hinton 2 F
West Monona 2 Kingsley-Pierson 9 F
Woodbury Central 4 Lawton-Bronson 2 F
Harris-Lake Park 2 MMC/RU 1 F
Manson-NW Web 1 Newell-Fonda 6 F
West Lyon 5 Okoboji 3 F
South O'Brien 0 Remsen St. Mary's 13 F/5
SL St. Mary's 5 Ridge View 3 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 6 S.C. West 3 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 11 S.C. West 4 F
-SBL wins MRAC baseball title
GT/RA 3 Sioux Central 1 F
Gehlen Catholic 9 Trinity Christian 3 F
George-Little Rock 0 West Sioux 7 F
River Valley 10 Westwood 0 F/5
Exira-EHK 17 Woodbine 0 F/4