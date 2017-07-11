Sgt. Bluff-Luton girls qualify for state softball tournament

Sgt. Bluff-Luton is going back to the state softball tournament for the first time since 2013 after an 8-3 win over Le Mars in a Class 4A regional final on Tuesday.

The Warriors scored two runs in the first inning to take the lead. It stayed that way until the fifth when the Bulldogs scored a run to cut the lead in half.

But SBL answered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take control. The Warriors will take a 28-10 record to the state tourney in Fort Dodge next week.

"We had to keep our momentum going the whole time," said senior Merrin Van Velzen. "It was kind of hard at first. We kind of stopped with the rally but then we had to get it back after they scored. We realized this a big, huge game and the last game we'll play here as seniors so we wanted to go out with a bang."

"It definitely important to start out right at the bat and we haven't done that all year but all of us have our bats going and we're excited," said senior Josie Clay. "It's absolutely incredible. I haven't gone to state in any sport so it's definitely my first."

SBL will play top-seeded Winterset at the state tourney, next Tuesday at 1 o'clock.