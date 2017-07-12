Donald Trump Jr.'s new batch of emails gives new insight into meeting with a Russian lawyer

A batch of emails is giving new insight into a meeting between President Trump's son and a Russian lawyer.

Six days before Natalia Veselnitskaya flew over from Russia to meet with Donald Trump Junior, he received an email promising "very high-level and sensitive information... Part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump."

His reply: "if it's what you say, I love it."

Trump junior explained to Fox's Sean Hannity: "For me this was opposition research, they had something you know maybe concrete evidence," said Donald Trump Jr., Trump Organization.

Analysts predict the FBI may want to know more. "If he tells the truth he just implicates himself in campaign fraud. If he lies, he's going down for perjury," said Paul Butler of Georgetown Law.

In an exclusive interview with NBC, the lawyer denies any connection to the Kremlin.

Democrats are asking why didn't Trump alert authorities about a foreign government promising dirt on Hillary Clinton? "This was unethical. It was, I think, in violation of the oaths of citizenship," said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), House Intelligence Committee.

"This is moving into perjury, false statements, and even into potentially treason," said Senator Tim Kaine, (D) Virginia.

Republicans are skeptical. "It's kind of an odd way to suggest the Russian government wants to help by sending you to somebody that doesn't have any evidence at all," said Senator Lindsey Graham, (R) South Carolina.

"This is a serious situation and one that is a long way from over," said Senator John McCain, (R) Arizona.

The White House denies President Trump knew anything about the meeting.

In a statement, President Trump calls his son a quality person. The White House is referring all questions to dial Trump Junior's new criminal defense attorney.

