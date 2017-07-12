Garth Brooks coming to Sioux Falls, SD - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Garth Brooks coming to Sioux Falls, SD

Posted:
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) -

Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood is coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m. with an eight ticket limit. 

They will be available at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, or by phone at 1-866-448-7849.

According to the press release, tickets will not be sold at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on the 21st.

Brooks is the 2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year.

This will be the last South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota appearance by Brooks and the first time in Sioux Falls in 20 years. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.