Garth Brooks coming to Sioux Falls, SD

Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood is coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m. with an eight ticket limit.

They will be available at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, or by phone at 1-866-448-7849.

According to the press release, tickets will not be sold at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on the 21st.

Brooks is the 2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year.

This will be the last South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota appearance by Brooks and the first time in Sioux Falls in 20 years.