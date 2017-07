Clean up is underway Wednesday after a tornado touched-down in central Iowa Tuesday.



The storm, captured on camera, touched down just before 6 p.m. in Conroy, southwest of Cedar Rapids.



Officials say the twister damaged crops and buildings on three properties.



No one was injured in the tornado, but it did cut power to about 2,600 homes and businesses.



The National Weather Service said a storm assessment team will travel to the area to assess damage later Wednesday.