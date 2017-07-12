South Dakota ethics amendment backers start push to get on 2018 ballot

Supporters of a constitutional amendment that would replace a voter-imposed government ethics overhaul that South Dakota lawmakers repealed this year plan to start building support to put the amendment before voters in 2018.

Represent South Dakota says petition circulator kickoff events will be held in seven cities, starting Saturday in Madison, Rapid City and Sioux Falls.

The group says Secretary of State Shantel Krebs has approved the amendment petition for circulation.

The initiative would tighten campaign finance and lobbying restrictions, create an independent ethics commission and prevent the Legislature from altering or rejecting laws approved by voters without returning to the ballot, among other provisions.

Backers would have to submit nearly 28,000 valid signatures by November 2017 for the amendment to appear on the 2018 ballot.