Interim director named for state Human Services Center

South Dakota's Department of Social Services has named an interim director for the state-run mental health hospital in Yankton.

Independent health care consultant Marcene Dickes is a registered nurse with a master's degree in health services administration. She has 35 years of administrative experience at Sanford and Avera, as well as at hospitals in Chicago and Kansas City.

Dickes will assume leadership at the Human Services Center on Aug. 14 and remain in the post until a permanent administrator is hired. Current administrator Troy Jones is resigning early next month for personal and family reasons.

The center has struggled with turnover and staff shortages. State officials are searching for the facility's fourth administrator since 2011.