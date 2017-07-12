Patient data errantly posted online, Iowa system says - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Patient data errantly posted online, Iowa system says

Posted:
IOWA CITY, IA (AP) -

Officials say the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics accidentally posted online for two years the names, admission dates and medical records numbers of around 5,300 current and former patients.

University of Iowa Health Care said Tuesday that "a limited set of data" was inadvertently posted online through an application development site.

The files have been deleted.

The files didn't contain clinical information or financial data.
 

