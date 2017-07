A Storm Lake, Iowa man has been charged after police say he inappropriately touched a relative's 10-year old daughter on two occasions.

42-year old Gilbert Palomares Sr. is charged with two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child.

He is booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

Police say Palomares Sr. touched the 10-year old in an inappropriate fashion on two occasions in July of 2012.