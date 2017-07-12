Former Crofton city clerk fined for misdemeanor theft

The former clerk of the City of Crofton, who admitted in a letter to a local newspaper her role in stealing from the city, has been fined for misdemeanor theft.

Nancy Foxhoven was fined $500, and sentenced to no jail time or probation in Knox County Court last week.

Court records show a criminal complaint was filed against Foxhoven July 6. That same day she entered into a plea agreement.

Foxhoven retired suddenly in 2015.

She later admitted in a letter to the Crofton Journal newspaper she misappropriated city funds, but did not say how much.