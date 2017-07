Cooling off this summer with a sweet treat will help support children's health care in Siouxland.

On July 27, Dairy Queens across Siouxland will donate a portion of every Blizzard sold to the Children's Miracle Network at UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's as part of "Miracle Treat Day."

For 11 years, the business has held the "Miracle treat Day".

Last year, over $15,000 was raised by area Dairy Queens for St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network.