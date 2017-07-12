South Dakota leaders try to bring back former residents

Economic development leaders in South Dakota are holding an event for former state residents in hopes to persuade them to return and help address a worker shortage amid a thriving economy.

The Argus Leader reports that leaders in Sioux Falls are hosting a free event on Saturday called "Back to SoDak."

The event is being held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center and will showcase a flourishing Sioux Falls, highlighting its entertainment and dining industry as well as job opportunities.

Lon Clemensen is the vice president of workforce development at the Sioux Falls Development Foundation.

Clemensen hopes that former South Dakota residents will see how much Sioux Falls has changed and will be convinced to move back home.

Attendees will also be able to attend JazzFest that evening.

