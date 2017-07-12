South Dakota leaders try to bring back former residents - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota leaders try to bring back former residents

Posted:
SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

Economic development leaders in South Dakota are holding an event for former state residents in hopes to persuade them to return and help address a worker shortage amid a thriving economy.

The Argus Leader  reports that leaders in Sioux Falls are hosting a free event on Saturday called "Back to SoDak."

The event is being held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center and will showcase a flourishing Sioux Falls, highlighting its entertainment and dining industry as well as job opportunities.

Lon Clemensen is the vice president of workforce development at the Sioux Falls Development Foundation.

Clemensen hopes that former South Dakota residents will see how much Sioux Falls has changed and will be convinced to move back home.

Attendees will also be able to attend JazzFest that evening.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.