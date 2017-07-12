Corbett says he's raised $800,000 for gubernatorial run - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Corbett says he's raised $800,000 for gubernatorial run

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Republican candidate for governor Ron Corbett says he's raised more than $800,000 since announcing his campaign less than a month ago.

The Cedar Rapids mayor, who's called himself an underdog in his primary challenge of Gov. Kim Reynolds, says Wednesday that donors had promised to contribute another $219,000, bringing total fundraising to more than $1 million.

He says the figure allows him to run a strong campaign.

Corbett also pledged not to accept money from political action committees, special interest groups or lobbyists from Washington.

He asked Reynolds to do the same. A Reynolds spokesman declined to comment.

Reynolds announced in January she had raised more than $1 million for her campaign.

Both she and Corbett say they will disclose more donor information next year when it's legally required.
 

