Scattered thunderstorms arrive, much cooler behind them

Another hot and steamy day is on tap as we crest into the middle part of the workweek. Temperatures will once again be rising into the lower 90s with heat index values or the feels like temps likely nearing the 100° mark. A cold front is on the move though and this will kick start a very brief cool down but one nonetheless. Is looks to spark up some scattered thunderstorms as well this afternoon as it pushes through the region. This the potential for a few spotty strong storms especially across SE Siouxland so continue to monitor our latest forecasts.

The primary concern will be large hail and gusty winds. The storm chances then begin to exit overnight as the front clears the area with northerly winds starting to take over. This will give us a much more refreshing Thursday with highs rebounding back into the middle 80s. The 90s return for our Friday afternoon as another heat dome begins to build into the center part of the country. Highs continue to stay in the 90s right into next week with upper 90s expected for the day on Tuesday. Dry conditions look to prevail into next week too aside from a slim storm chance overnight Saturday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer