Arraignment date, bond set for woman connected to Nebraska man's death

A $100,000 bond has been set for one of the people connected to the death of a northeast, Nebraska man back in March.

41-year old Becky Weitzenkamp is charged with First Degree Arson and Accessory to a Felony.

Her next court date is July 26 in Cuming County District Court.

48-year old Jody Olson, and Olson's son, 27-year old Jody Olson, have pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the death of Ernest Warnock.

Warnock's body was found in his burned home just north of Bancroft, Nebraska back in March.

Court documents say Weitzenkamp purchased lighter fluid and drove Derek Olson to Warnock's home.