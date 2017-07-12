Two Iowa State seniors make All-Big 12 preseason team

Iowa State's Allen Lazard has been named to the All-Big 12 preseason team.

The 2017 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team was announced Wednesday, and two Iowa State Cyclones made the list in seniors Allen Lazard (WR) and Kamari Cotton-Moya (S).

The team was chosen by media representatives who cover the league.

A native of Urbandale, Iowa, Lazard returns as one of the best receivers in the nation in 2017, recording 69 catches, 1,018 receiving yards and seven TDs en route to First-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2016. He became just one of four players in school history to break the 1,000-yard receiving barrier in a season.

The preseason All-American set a school record with six 100-yard receiving games in 2016 and enters the 2017 season ranking No. 2 in career receptions (170) and No. 4 in career receiving yards (2,419), respectively, among active FBS players.

The 2016 team captain needs seven receptions and 677 receiving yards to become ISU’s all-time leader in both categories.

Lazard has caught a pass in a school-record 35 consecutive games.

Cotton-Moya is one of ISU’s leaders on defense, earning Second-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2016 after leading the team in solo tackles (58), ranking sixth in the Big 12 and 12th nationally.

A native of Bakersfield, Calif., Cotton-Moya led the team with three takeaways and tied for the team lead with two interceptions. He was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week in the Texas Tech game after recording six tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a 48-yard interception return for a TD, ISU’s first defensive TD in over two years.

Cotton-Moya has 27 career starts and is ISU’s active leader in tackles with 190.