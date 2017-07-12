Hawkeyes still sorting out quarterback situation

Going into fall camp, the Hawkeyes still don't know who their starting quarterback will be. Nathan Stanley and Tyler Wiegers didn't win the job in the spring and now will have to prove themselves in the fall.

After the spring game, coach Kirk Ferentz said they would be "in trouble" if they had to name a starting QB.

Wiegers played in four games in 2015 as C.J. Beathard's backup. Stanley won the number-two job as a true freshman last year, but only threw nine passes.

The players who will be blocking for them know that they'll have to step their games up too.

"You could say there's a little bit more pressure with a young guy back there that we need to be on point, every play, every game," said offensive lineman Boone Myers. "So we can just give him the best chance to get in the right play call and get the ball out."

"In our off-time, we get together with the quarterbacks, receivers and running backs and we work on the offense and getting more comfortable," said tight end Peter Pekar. "Having confidence in the offense, your routes, and how you run it is the most important."

Iowa opens the season against Wyoming on September 2 at Kinnick Stadium.