BREAKING: Body recovered from Missouri River at Burbank Beach

UPDATE:

A body has been recovered from the Burbank Beach near Elk Point, South Dakota, this according to Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges.

Limoges told KTIV's Tiffany Lane he believes it to be the body of 27-year old Chris Reeves, who went missing Wednesday afternoon, based on family descriptions. But a positive identification of the body will still need to made.

The body is being transported to Sioux Falls for that identification.

The 27-year old Reeves of Tallahassee, Fla. went missing around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday while boating with five others off of the beach.

Investigators say Reeves went onto a sand bar and suddenly went under.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.

The Sheriff's Office says the body is being taken to Sioux Falls for an autopsy. The pathologist will decide when that will be done. — Tiffany Lane (@TiffanyKTIV4) July 14, 2017

Sheriff Dan Limoge says the body was found on the surface of the water about half a mile to 3/4 mile away from where Reeves went missing. — Tiffany Lane (@TiffanyKTIV4) July 14, 2017

The Union County Sheriff says he believes the body they found to be Chris Reeves. — Tiffany Lane (@TiffanyKTIV4) July 14, 2017

The boat is out of the water at Burbank Beach. pic.twitter.com/5CeLoauZ9E — Tiffany Lane (@TiffanyKTIV4) July 14, 2017

Some official vehicles have left. Others are currently getting the boat out of the water. pic.twitter.com/PRU4MFROJj — Tiffany Lane (@TiffanyKTIV4) July 14, 2017

There are several people huddled near the ramp. pic.twitter.com/xgoQpz1os4 — Tiffany Lane (@TiffanyKTIV4) July 14, 2017

Lots of movement at the ramp at Burbank Beach. pic.twitter.com/S3mdzb6P02 — Tiffany Lane (@TiffanyKTIV4) July 14, 2017

North Sioux City Fire Rescue just showed up to Burbank Beach. pic.twitter.com/KvDwtS0OIq — Tiffany Lane (@TiffanyKTIV4) July 14, 2017

Sheriff Dan Limoges just took off on a boat going east on the river. pic.twitter.com/WPOecFrfKl — Tiffany Lane (@TiffanyKTIV4) July 14, 2017

The Sheriff's Office had news crews move back because there's "going to be lots of activity coming through." — Tiffany Lane (@TiffanyKTIV4) July 14, 2017

PREVIOUS STORY:

Story updated Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 9:45 p.m.

Thirty hours have gone by, and there's still no sign of a 27-year-old Florida man, who went missing in the Missouri River, Wednesday afternoon.

The search area, west of Elk Point, South Dakota, is big.

Boats have motored up, and down, the Missouri River for two days searching for Chris Reeves.

Reeves, from Tallahassee, Florida, was boating with five others off of Burbank Beach Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say Reeves went onto a sand bar and suddenly went under.

Friends immediately called 911.

The family that was with Reeves at the time was brought in, today, to provide search crews with a more accurate location of Reeves' last known location.

Search crews-- including the Yankton Dive team, and cadaver dogs-- started their search at first light.

They had to wrap up Thursday evening because of darkness.



PREVIOUS:

The Union County Sheriff's Department has identified the missing person as 27-year old Chris Reeves of Tallahassee, Fla.

Officials with the department say his family have been notified of his disappearance.

Crews continue to search the Missouri River near Elk Point, SD where he was last seen Tuesday night.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The search continues for a 27-year old man who went missing last night in the Missouri River near Elk Point, South Dakota.

The search resumed at 8 a.m. with the Nebraska Game Fish & Parks, South Dakota Game Fish & Parks and the Yankton, South Dakota Dive team.

Officials are discussing the possibility of using a drone in their search. Last night the Highway Patrol used a plane out of Pierre, South Dakota, as part of their search.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Darkness has ended the search for a man, who went missing in the Missouri River near Elk Point, South Dakota.

Investigators say the man, who hasn't been identified, disappeared while swimming on a sand bar, at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The swimmers were at Burbank Beach, west of Elk Point, along the Missouri River.

"He was with a group of six total," said Dan Limoges, Union County, SD Sheriff. "I think four of them were out in the water wading out in the river on the sandbar, and it sounded like he stepped off the sand bar and went under."

Personnel from Nebraska and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks spent the afternoon on the water as part of the search efforts.

North Sioux City Police also assisted using their police boat.

Even a plane from the South Dakota Highway Patrol searched the scene from the air.

Authorities say the victim wasn't from the area and wasn't wearing a life jacket.

The search will resume Thursday morning.

Previous story:

The Union County sheriff's office is searching for a man who went missing this afternoon at Burbank Beach near Elk Point, SD.

According to the Union County sheriff's office, they received a call that a 27-year-old man had gone missing in the Missouri River.

Investigators say that there was a group of six individuals out swimming on a sand bar when one of them stepped off and went under the water.

Nebraska and South Dakota Game Fish and Parks are out on boats searching the water.

Also North Sioux City Police are out in their boat helping in the search.

We have a crew on the scene and are working to get you more details.