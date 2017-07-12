Crews searching Missouri River for missing man near Elk Point, SD

Crews searching Missouri River for missing man near Elk Point, S - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

By Alexandra Krula, Content Manager
The Union County sheriff's office is searching for a man who went missing this afternoon at Burbank Beach near Elk Point, SD.

According to the Union County sheriff's office, they received a call that a 27-year-old man had gone missing in the Missouri River. 

Investigators say that there was a group of six individuals out swimming on a sand bar when one of them stepped off and went under the water.

Nebraska and South Dakota Game Fish and Parks are out on boats searching the water. 

Also North Sioux City Police are out in their boat helping in the search.

We have a crew on the scene and are working to get you more details.

