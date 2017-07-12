UPDATE: Sheriff's department identifies missing person in Missouri River

UPDATE:

The Union County Sheriff's Department has identified the missing person as 27-year old Chris Reeves of Tallahassee, Fla.

Officials with the department say his family have been notified of his disappearance.

Crews continue to search the Missouri River near Elk Point, SD where he was last seen Tuesday night.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The search continues for a 27-year old man who went missing last night in the Missouri River near Elk Point, South Dakota.

The search resumed at 8 a.m. with the Nebraska Game Fish & Parks, South Dakota Game Fish & Parks and the Yankton, South Dakota Dive team.

Officials are discussing the possibility of using a drone in their search. Last night the Highway Patrol used a plane out of Pierre, South Dakota, as part of their search.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Darkness has ended the search for a man, who went missing in the Missouri River near Elk Point, South Dakota.

Investigators say the man, who hasn't been identified, disappeared while swimming on a sand bar, at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The swimmers were at Burbank Beach, west of Elk Point, along the Missouri River.

"He was with a group of six total," said Dan Limoges, Union County, SD Sheriff. "I think four of them were out in the water wading out in the river on the sandbar, and it sounded like he stepped off the sand bar and went under."

Personnel from Nebraska and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks spent the afternoon on the water as part of the search efforts.

North Sioux City Police also assisted using their police boat.

Even a plane from the South Dakota Highway Patrol searched the scene from the air.

Authorities say the victim wasn't from the area and wasn't wearing a life jacket.

The search will resume Thursday morning.

Previous story:

The Union County sheriff's office is searching for a man who went missing this afternoon at Burbank Beach near Elk Point, SD.

According to the Union County sheriff's office, they received a call that a 27-year-old man had gone missing in the Missouri River.

Investigators say that there was a group of six individuals out swimming on a sand bar when one of them stepped off and went under the water.

Nebraska and South Dakota Game Fish and Parks are out on boats searching the water.

Also North Sioux City Police are out in their boat helping in the search.

