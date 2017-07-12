Avoiding heat exhaustion & heat stroke

20 days-- that's the number of times this summer temperatures have hit over 90 degrees.

And when weather gets this extreme, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are a concern.

For both you will sweat profusely, seem confused OR disoriented, may feel nauseous or vomit and you can experience muscle cramps and/or a headache.

Whether you are working out in the sun, or playing in the heat, keeping properly hydrated is crucial.

Heat exhaustion can lead to a heat stroke, the more serious of the two conditions.

"They don't recommend that if you are suffering from heat stroke to use ice because it actually cools the body too fast and you can be prone to a seizure condition, just cool water, especially for the elderly or the very young.

It's easy to let time slip away when having fun, and keeping hydrated is often forgotten.

But with the 1st Tee Golf Academy, young golfers don't have to remember, as coaches give them cart to course water service.

"We just want to make sure the kids are properly hydrated, that way they don't get sick or get really tired and are able to keep playing. and having fun," said golf coach Rebekah Derochie. 1st Tee Golf Academy.

Along with appreciating the service, kids are learning the importance of drinking plenty of water.

"It's very important to stay hydrated, it;s really hot especially this year," said Lannie Elgerg

Her sister Addie adds, "Cause if you don't you'll get dehydrated and very thirsty.

Although heat stroke and heat exhaustion have similarities, there are major differences between the two, and knowing what to do and when can prevent you from ending up here.

"With heat stroke you run a very high temperature, up to 104 degrees and it is a very emergent condition that needs medical help," said Alan Faith, Trauma Manager, Unity Point, St. Luke's Hospital.

If you catch the warning signs of heat exhaustion early on, you can avoid a heat stroke.

You want to avoid a heat stroke, because it can cause severe damage to your kidneys, heart and brain.

And there are few things to keep in mind when you head outdoors.

Things to do to avoid a heat stroke

Drink water to replace electrolytes from sweating,

Get plenty of shade.

Pace yourself, rest when needed.

If you are feeling overheated, remove self from heat and always keep an eye out on others in your group.

Things to avoid doing.

Do not drink iced water, cool water only.

Don't ignore the warning signs and if you feel like you are developing heat stroke, call 9-1-1-.



We'll also see temperatures returning to the 90s by the weekend and staying there into the work week.