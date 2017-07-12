Cold front brings brief break in the heat for Thursday

Tuesday was oppressive with highs near 90 and humidity that was off the charts.



We started our day Wednesday similarly and even though a cold front came through during the early afternoon we still saw highs top out near 90 again with the heat index in the upper 90s.



That cold front did spark some storms across southern Siouxland in the early afternoon hours with one storm briefly going severe in Burt and Cuming Counties.



Showers and a few storms will still be possible through the early evening before activity begins to wrap up.



Our overnight hours will be quiet with lows in the mid 60s and cloudy skies.



Thursday will bring us a welcome break from the heat and humidity with highs in the mid 80s and more comfortable humidity.



We'll also have plenty of sunshine which will make it a great day to be outdoors.



That will be the case for most of the forecast period which isn't great news for our dry conditions.



We'll also see temperatures returning to the 90s by the weekend and staying there into the work week.