Cold front brings brief break in the heat for Thursday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cold front brings brief break in the heat for Thursday

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Tuesday was oppressive with highs near 90 and humidity that was off the charts.

We started our day Wednesday similarly and even though a cold front came through during the early afternoon we still saw highs top out near 90 again with the heat index in the upper 90s.

That cold front did spark some storms across southern Siouxland in the early afternoon hours with one storm briefly going severe in Burt and Cuming Counties.

Showers and a few storms will still be possible through the early evening before activity begins to wrap up.

Our overnight hours will be quiet with lows in the mid 60s and cloudy skies.

Thursday will bring us a welcome break from the heat and humidity with highs in the mid 80s and more comfortable humidity.

We'll also have plenty of sunshine which will make it a great day to be outdoors.

That will be the case for most of the forecast period which isn't great news for our dry conditions.

We'll also see temperatures returning to the 90s by the weekend and staying there into the work week.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.