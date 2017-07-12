People in Sioux City won't get to vote on the future of firework - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

People in Sioux City won't get to vote on the future of fireworks

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The citizens of Sioux City won't get to vote on the use of legal fireworks within city limits.

The possibility of a public vote was raised during Monday night's city council meeting, and found support from at least one council member.

That followed Mayor Bob Scott's Facebook post, which said he'd discuss a fireworks ban following more than 300 complaints to police about illegal fireworks use over the 10-day period set by state law.

A statement, released Wednesday by the city attorney, says that neither state law, nor city code, allows citizens to directly vote on a referendum to alter the use of fireworks within city limits.

The city attorney says the city council will handle any vote related to fireworks use.

