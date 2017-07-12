People in Sioux City won't get to vote on the future of fireworks

The citizens of Sioux City won't get to vote on the use of legal fireworks within city limits.

The possibility of a public vote was raised during Monday night's city council meeting, and found support from at least one council member.

That followed Mayor Bob Scott's Facebook post, which said he'd discuss a fireworks ban following more than 300 complaints to police about illegal fireworks use over the 10-day period set by state law.

A statement, released Wednesday by the city attorney, says that neither state law, nor city code, allows citizens to directly vote on a referendum to alter the use of fireworks within city limits.

The city attorney says the city council will handle any vote related to fireworks use.