City of Cherokee looks to annex old Tyson Foods plant

Cherokee now includes 126 acres of agriculture land that was formerly outside city limits.

The city also wants to annex the facility right next to the plot of land - the old Tyson Fresh Meats building.

The old Tyson facility has sat outside Cherokee city limits for 50 years.

The Cherokee mayor says the owner of the facility signed an agreement with the city 40 years ago to allow the property to sit on independent ground.

The mayor says the agreement ended around 2015 and the city has a voluntary annexation application out to the property owner.

The owner is Mark Langfan,General Manager of Langfan Commercial Real Estate in New York.

Langfan said he forwarded the application onto Tyson Foods who still leases the facility through 2020.

Tyson closed the facility in September 2014, taking 450 jobs with it.

The mayor hopes to get a new tenant in the facility to spark growth in the south industrial park.

"It would be a great asset to the city and the county and all the surrounding counties," said Cherokee Mayor Mark Murphy. "It would be great economic development and bring new jobs and new opportunities to small town Iowa up here in the northwest corner."

The Cherokee Economic Development Director says the city has an option to purchase up to 100 acres of the newly annexed land.

Langfan said he is leaving the decision up to Tyson, who pays the property taxes on the facility.

According to him, the property taxes will go up if the facility is annexed by the city, so he said "Tyson isn't rushing to do anything."

The Cherokee mayor says the city could forcibly annex the property, but he says it would take years of litigation and he says that's not their intent.

The new agriculture land within city limits is owned by former two-time Super Bowl-winning, former NFL player Adam Timmerman and his wife, Jana.

KTIV reached out to Tyson Foods, but representatives gave no indication if they're willing to have the facility annexed or not.