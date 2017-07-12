Close call for Iowa police chief caught on body camera

A close call for the police chief in Boone, Iowa, after a driver hit him with her car.

And, the incident was caught by a body camera.

Authorities say it happened on Monday when officers responded to an assault call.

They pulled over the driver and that's when she rammed the police chief and took off driving.

She then stopped the vehicle and tried to run away but was quickly taken into custody.

The chief only suffered minor injuries.

The driver faces many charges, including assault on a peace officer.