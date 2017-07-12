Close call for Iowa police chief caught on body camera - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Close call for Iowa police chief caught on body camera

Posted:
BOONE, IA (KTIV) -

A close call for the police chief in Boone, Iowa, after a driver hit him with her car.

And, the incident was caught by a body camera.

Authorities say it happened on Monday when officers responded to an assault call.

They pulled over the driver and that's when she rammed the police chief and took off driving.

She then stopped the vehicle and tried to run away but was quickly taken into custody.

The chief only suffered minor injuries.

The driver faces many charges, including assault on a peace officer.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.