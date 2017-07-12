Flood-damaged homes set for demolition in Cherokee, IA

The city of Cherokee is tearing down eight flood-damaged homes this summer.

The houses on Maple, Cedar, Willow, and Main Streets have been empty for years.

Flood waters invaded them from 2010 to 2012.

The project is part of a buyout agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

35 damaged homes were included in the agreement.

"This is the second buyout that we've had in Cherokee," said Cherokee Mayor Mark Murphy. "The other one was quite a few years ago, I think in the 90s. This is the second time we've had to go through it with the river floods."

FEMA and state grants are footing most of the $95,000 bill.

The city of Cherokee is putting 15% toward the homes that don't apply for state grants.

The property will be left as green space once the houses are cleared.