Sioux City summer camp has young people from across the U.S. in "stitches"

Children from around the country were able to learn a valuable life skill here in Siouxland.

A sewing camp was offered by The Sewing Factory in Sioux City.

The camp allows kids, in elementary and middle school, to create their own designs and bring them to life.

The clothes made are then given their own photoshoot on Friday.

The kids sketch the design, choose the patterns, and make their own dresses.

At the end of the camp, kids are able to use those skills for a lifetime.

"From sketching, which is what we started with, to cutting out a pattern, teaching them sewing skills, the technology, we're going to do a photo shoot. So, kind of all the different areas that go into not just sewing, things they can apply in other careers too as they get older," said Joi Mahon, The Sewing Factory.

"It's really interesting to hear where all of them come from, because some people came all the way down from Georgia, and I just come down from Douglas Street. So I mean it's really interesting getting to know all of them, and maybe even making some friends along the road," said Samara Torno, camper.

Mahon says that she wants to give kids a chance to use sewing in a way that appeals to them, and combining design and fashion is a great way to start.