Walkers try to beat the heat by avoiding it

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
CHEROKEE, IA (KTIV) -

Beating the heat is hard for people who have work out in it.

Workers in Cherokee, IA say hot, summer days are always a challenge, no matter what they do to try to stay cool.

Despite the sizzling sun beating down, people were still out and about in downtown Cherokee on Wednesday. 

A couple of walkers say you can't beat the heat at this time of year, so the best thing to do is avoid it. 

"We usually walk in the morning," said Mary Morris of Cherokee, IA. "Today we didn't do it. I'm just forcing her (Thomas) to walk around the block." 

"Yes she (Morris) is," said Diane Thomas of Cherokee, IA. "I didn't want to walk today."

Things cooled down a little in Cherokee when the clouds rolled in around 3 p.m.

