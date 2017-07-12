Norfolk, NE looking into sewer system extension for proposed subdivision

Officials in Norfolk, Nebraska say in order for the proposed Blackberry Heights subdivision in the northwest part of town to move forward, a sanitary sewer line would need to be extended.

City officials have already determined that the existing sewer system would not be enough to support the proposed subdivision.

The city is in the process of contacting property owners to discuss possible sewer line routes, and work on obtaining easements for the line to be built.

City officials say in a news release that the will be holding a public hearing on the project once a preliminary design is made available.

